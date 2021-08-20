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Legislative Update: August 20th, 2021
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30 views • August 20, 2021
In this legislative update, Nathan explains some of the recent developments in California's vaccine mandates, including their newly imposed mandatory vaccination for public and private school teachers alike. He also discusses some of the issues surrounding parents being told they are not allowed to withdraw their children from public schools, as well as how FPM and the CDE are responding.
For information on mask requirements in schools, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/K-12-Guidance-2021-22-School-Year.aspx
For information on the mandatory teacher vaccinations, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Order-of-the-State-Public-Health-Officer-Vaccine-Verification-for-Workers-in-Schools.aspx
For the CDE's instructions on withdrawing students from public school, visit https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/ps/psaleaguidance2021.asp and https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/ps/leaguidance.asp
For more information about FPM and our mission, visit https://fpmca.org/
For information on mask requirements in schools, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/K-12-Guidance-2021-22-School-Year.aspx
For information on the mandatory teacher vaccinations, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Order-of-the-State-Public-Health-Officer-Vaccine-Verification-for-Workers-in-Schools.aspx
For the CDE's instructions on withdrawing students from public school, visit https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/ps/psaleaguidance2021.asp and https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/ps/leaguidance.asp
For more information about FPM and our mission, visit https://fpmca.org/
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