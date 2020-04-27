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How To Live A Full Life
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15 views • April 27, 2020
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Do it Now! Follow Jesus today, tomorrow may be too late! People don't consciously choose to go to hell, but they still go there by default... by procrastinating on making a decision to follow Jesus and what he taught.
Count the cost and ask yourself, what is stopping me from acting now to follow Jesus? Are you making moves to obey, or are you simply procrastinating? Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
A Church That Stops Preaching the Gospel Ceases to Be a Church by Stedfast Baptist Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Walking Crowd Silhouettes In Greenscreen by Digital Footage Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Clock Green Screen Please Subscribe Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
GREEN SCREEN OLD CLOCK RINGING by Green Screen gdsmartvids Creations Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Do it Now! Follow Jesus today, tomorrow may be too late! People don't consciously choose to go to hell, but they still go there by default... by procrastinating on making a decision to follow Jesus and what he taught.
Count the cost and ask yourself, what is stopping me from acting now to follow Jesus? Are you making moves to obey, or are you simply procrastinating? Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
A Church That Stops Preaching the Gospel Ceases to Be a Church by Stedfast Baptist Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Walking Crowd Silhouettes In Greenscreen by Digital Footage Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Clock Green Screen Please Subscribe Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
GREEN SCREEN OLD CLOCK RINGING by Green Screen gdsmartvids Creations Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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