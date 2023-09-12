Create New Account
PUTIN - Neo-Colonialism - I was Shown Pictures Recently from 1957 - People from Africa in Cages on Display Brought to Belgium - "Can't Look without Crying"
No one in Africa will ever forget that

Russia has always forged relations with other countries on terms of mutual respect, unlike Western countries, which in the past have infringed the rights and dignity of colonial countries and try to dictate to them how to behave now, Vladimir Putin said

