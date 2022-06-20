Miles Guo: The US is preparing for six legislations targeting the CCP. Once these legislations get passed, the atrocities committed by the CCP in Tibet and Hong Kong will be condemned and sanctioned

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6/8/2022 Miles Guo: The US is preparing for six legislations targeting the CCP. Once these legislations get passed, the atrocities committed by the CCP in Tibet and Hong Kong, just like the genocide it committed in Xinjiang, will be condemned and sanctioned by the entire world