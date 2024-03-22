"It's a Cult called Scientism, and we just saw their first, one of many, synthetic games about manufactured viruses and their prediction that it would kill millions around the world. Well, that didn't happen did it? Because they can't get into our chromosomes.
No, they can't beat the redundancy of all the pathways of healing that God gave us. So we just find another way around their poison and it's actually quite simple.
As long as we don't inject the bioweapon, as long as you don't inject and bypass your God given innate immune system; that's your frontline defenses: your skin, your gut, your nasal passages.
You don't eat genetically modified stuff and you don't ingest or inject it."
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/20/2024
Full interview with Clay Clark on ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v4j2jcz-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-tucker.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.