"It's a Cult called Scientism, and we just saw their first, one of many, synthetic games about manufactured viruses and their prediction that it would kill millions around the world. Well, that didn't happen did it? Because they can't get into our chromosomes.

No, they can't beat the redundancy of all the pathways of healing that God gave us. So we just find another way around their poison and it's actually quite simple.

As long as we don't inject the bioweapon, as long as you don't inject and bypass your God given innate immune system; that's your frontline defenses: your skin, your gut, your nasal passages.

You don't eat genetically modified stuff and you don't ingest or inject it."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/20/2024

Full interview with Clay Clark on ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v4j2jcz-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-tucker.html