Doe aangifte van massamoord tegen Shi Zhengli NIAID en andere betrokkenen

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Aangifte doen bij de politie | Het Juridisch Loket
https://www.juridischloket.nl/politie-en-justitie/aangifte/aangifte-doen/
Nerd Has Power - Blog
https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/blog
Scientific evidence and logic behind the claim that the Wuhan coronavirus is man-made - Nerd Has Power
https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/blog/scientific-evidence-and-logic-behind-the-claim-that-the-wuhan-coronavirus-is-man-made#comments
RaTG13 is fake - Nerd Has Power
https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/ratg13-is-fake.html
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7360473/
(PDF) Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344240007_Unusual_Features_of_the_SARS-CoV-2_Genome_Suggesting_Sophisticated_Laboratory_Modification_Rather_Than_Natural_Evolution_and_Delineation_of_Its_Probable_Synthetic_Route
STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5
NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/
U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab that experimented on coronavirus source bats | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
Fauci’s NIAID Shielded Wuhan Bat Research Grant From Government Oversight
https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/04/06/faucis-niaid-shielded-wuhan-bat-research-grant-from-government-oversight/
US Grant To Wuhan Lab To Enhance Bat-Based Coronaviruses Was Never Scrutinized By HHS Review Board, NIH Says | The Daily Caller
https://dailycaller.com/2021/04/04/nih-gain-of-function-anthony-fauci-review-board-wuhan-lab/
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON | Simone Super Energy
https://www.simonesuperenergy.com/covid-19-bioweapon/
A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence | Nature Medicine
https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
Press charges against Shi Zhengli and the NIAID massively globally
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Press-charges-against-Shi-Zhengli-and-the-NIAID-massively-globally-2022-06-12:2
The Jews ethnic bioweapon SARS-COV-2 will wipe out all non Jews ENDMUTATION DEADLY!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/The-Jews-ethnic-bioweapon-SARS-COV-2-will-wipe-out-all-non-Jews-ENDMUTATION-DEADLY!:b