THE KILLING OF AUSTRALIA

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“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.” - Edward Abbey
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https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
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https://thecrowhouse.community/
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Bill Gates Gave a 'Really Weird' Answer When Asked About Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/886023825385385/
Man Slammed Face-First into the Ground by a Melbourne Cop Woke Up 'with His Own Blood and Urine Everywhere'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10019529/Shocking-video-shows-man-thrown-ground-Melbourne-train-station.html
'Absolutely No Doubt' Palaszczuk Won't Open Queensland's Borders Over Christmas
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/absolutely-no-doubt-palaszczuk-won-t-open-queensland-s-borders-over-christmas/ar-AAOJj3h?ocid=msedgntp
AUSTRALIA IS UNDER SIEGE & ALMOST UNRECOGNIZABLE (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EWi5JhV353ez/
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!