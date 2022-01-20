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MASS MURDER by government, witnessed by funeral director John O’Looney
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420 views • January 20, 2022
Funeral director John O’Looney saw to his horror how thousands of vulnerable people were murdered in care homes, to start the covid pandemic in the United Kingdom. Later he was contacted by a government official instructing him to label every natural death as covid. John O’Looney also saw how the death rates suddenly exploded, once vaccinations began. John O’Looney is connected to 45 other funeral directors who all told him they see the same things: mass murder by governments, relabeling every death as covid, and massive death waves following the vaccinations.
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