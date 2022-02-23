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Graphene Mind Control Nano In All Covid Vaccine Vials.
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245 views • February 23, 2022
URGENT - UK SCIENTISTS CONFIRM GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO IN ALL COVID VACCINE VIALS
This is being censored everywhere
The scientists involved thought it was just a conspiracy theory
Now the fact checkers must be closed down and the MSM disbanded
'Its only conspiracy theory until its not'
This is being censored everywhere
The scientists involved thought it was just a conspiracy theory
Now the fact checkers must be closed down and the MSM disbanded
'Its only conspiracy theory until its not'
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