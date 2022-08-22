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GOD WILL JUDGE YOU ACCORDING TO YOUR WORKS
ABC CHRISTIAN
ABC CHRISTIAN
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25 views • August 22, 2022

Revelation 20:12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. 13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. 14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.

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