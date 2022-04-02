A Look Around Brandon's FAKE White House Studio Press Room!

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This is insane! Can you imagine if Trump had a little stage set built for him to mimic the White House?
President Trump worked in the real White House took hard questions & didn’t use sticky notes! Shame on the media for keeping it silent.
#trump2024 #trump #MAGA #reporter #foryou #biden #whitehouse
Cred:
https://www.tiktok.com/@journalistwhitehouse/video/7081348716241734914?is_copy_url=1&;is_from_webapp=v1