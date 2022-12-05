Create New Account
1046 Current Events 12/3/22
For Such a Time as This
Published Yesterday |

Welcome to Call To Decision –

Current Events and Bible Prophesy Studies are usually 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month.

Video & audio streaming times Eastern

10:30 AM Prayers and Testimonies.

11:30 AM first teaching session

1:00 PM second session

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993 (If you get a busy signal immediately hang up and try later)

The video live-stream is on livestream.com (Search Phillip Hudok)

The Ministry Website is pastorbutch.com or calltodecision.com,

The order & info Phone numbers 1-304-846-4448 and 800-777-4403

The Ministry office hours Thursdays from 8-4 PM

For established legal and lawful freedom to contract website, visit www.hudok.info

Shows can be ordered on DVD or CD & are posted on Brighteon, Bitchute, and Rumble

Call to Decision is now carried by the Truthbetold radio network. For details visit truthbetoldnetwork.org

