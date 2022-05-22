Buffalo Mass Shootings and Baby Killers: What Is This World Coming to? -> An End! [20.05.2022]

- Notice in the thumbnail picture where the woman is holding up a sign that reads "BLacK lIVES MaTTER" with the letters "AC" and "LA" highlighted. This is coded language. The letters AC and LA means Anti-Christ Lives Again!!!"In this episode we will take a look at the mass shooting at the TOPS Family Market in Buffalo, NY by 18yr old White Supremacist Payton Gendron. In looking deeper into this event, we will uncover the true mastermind behind the planning of this Satanic ritual human sacrifice, and we will also discover the meaning of the symbolism hidden in this event.To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:www.Apokalypsis321.comIf you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:1,937 Views may 20, 2022KijaniAmariAK46.4K subscribers