How to establish a value on a used RV Camper - and - a tip on how to recognize a dirtbag RV dealer..

https://rvacrossamerica.net/jdpower
In a recent call with an RV dealer for one of my Concierge RV clients (we were looking into a travel trailer for him) I encountered one of the lowest forms of life - a General Manager for the RV dealership!
In my brief conversation with him, he confirmed the worst as he follows a disreputable (and fraudulent) practice when it comes to valuing a used RV camper.
In my video and post (rvacrossamerica.net/jdpower) I explain in some depth (with examples) of how to get a pretty good idea of what a used camper is truly worth - and who I rely upon as a starting point (if nothing else.)
