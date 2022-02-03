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#144 Today's Boondoggle- with Jef Rhodes of Them Damn Kings
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0 view • February 03, 2022
In this episode Bill gets in a quick chat with Jef Rhodes of the band Them Damn Kings right from the tour bus heading to their next venue. They're playing main support for the band Gemini Syndrome and will be playing The Winchester in Lakewood on November 2nd.
We talk about the bands Black Sabbath and Black Label Society influences and his love for Ozzy. We talk about trying to make a music video during a pandemic, Being Metal and supporting PETA, his friendship with Ryan Folden of Lacuna Coil, his background in Audio, why kids need to learn economics, why Chris Jericho is the GOAT, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about the bands Black Sabbath and Black Label Society influences and his love for Ozzy. We talk about trying to make a music video during a pandemic, Being Metal and supporting PETA, his friendship with Ryan Folden of Lacuna Coil, his background in Audio, why kids need to learn economics, why Chris Jericho is the GOAT, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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