Oregon Woman, 32, With Long History Of Mental Health Problems Now, Sues Carers For Green-Lighting Her 'Woman-To-Man' Double Mastectomy That Was FAST-TRACKED After Brief Zoom Sessions





• Camille Kiefel only had two short Zoom consultations before being approved for a double mastectomy

• The first lasted one hour, the second for only 40 minutes, court papers show

• Three months later, she had 'life-altering, physically damaging, irreversible' surgery

• Within two years, she regretted the procedure and says carers overlooked her history of mental health problems

• 'I can never fit a dress the same way again,' she says. 'Who will love me?'

• The Portland, Oregon, clinic says it offers 'quality services' and will fight the case

• It comes amid fears of growing numbers of young women regretting their procedures and seeking to 'de-transition'





🔗 ARTICLE:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11399015/Oregon-woman-sues-trans-care-team-abhorrent-misdiagnosis-left-MUTILATED.html