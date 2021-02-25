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THIS SELF SUFFICIENT FAMILY MAKES THEIR OWN FUEL FROM PLASTIC!
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172 views • February 25, 2021
THIS SELF SUFFICIENT FAMILY MAKES THEIR OWN FUEL FROM PLASTIC!
Caribbean coast of Nicaragua!
From making their own electricity, food, soaps and using techniques such as aquaponics, Derek will tell you his story on how he got to live the way he does today.
A truly inspiring family to is a role model for other communities and the way we should all live nowadays.
If you'd like to help Derek and his family to keep developping their eco friendly system, you are more than welcome to contact them here:
https://www.instagram.com/dereksplace...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWwZHepRut7OZphoUw341Q
Caribbean coast of Nicaragua!
From making their own electricity, food, soaps and using techniques such as aquaponics, Derek will tell you his story on how he got to live the way he does today.
A truly inspiring family to is a role model for other communities and the way we should all live nowadays.
If you'd like to help Derek and his family to keep developping their eco friendly system, you are more than welcome to contact them here:
https://www.instagram.com/dereksplace...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWwZHepRut7OZphoUw341Q
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