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McAleenan walks off stage after multiple attempts to speak over protesters
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7 views • October 07, 2019
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was invited to deliver the keynote speech at Georgetown Law's 16th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference. DHS later released the following statement: "The First Amendment guarantees all Americans the right to free speech and assembly. Unfortunately, that right was robbed from many who were scheduled to speak and attend today’s event at Georgetown." #FoxNews
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