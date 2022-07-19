The End of Posse Comitatus: Learn How the New NDAA Gives Dems the Sole Power to Direct a Domestic Military Takeover

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Alex Jones exposes the dangers of an amendment introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in the 2023 NDAA that just passed the House that would prevent Congressional oversight of the military and National Guard.
Read the spending bill H. R. 4350 here: https://www.scribd.com/document/582928148/BILLS-117hr4350pcs
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/global-bombshell-martial-law-plan-announced-to-install-biden-as-dictator-use-us-military-against-americans-suspend-congressional-oversight/