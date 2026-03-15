THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 16: Practical Instructions

Jesus wanted to reform Jewish society and advance it to a divine philosophy from the spirit world. The problem was that this worldview clashed with the secular way of thinking. Corruption was a way of life and taking an oath was a way of promising something, but for the Jews, it was also a deceitful way to cheat the other party and back out of a deal.

The Son of God stated that yes should be yes, anything further was fraudulent and therefore a sin. The Jews were known for their aggression and swift retaliation. When Jesus told them to love their enemies, being meek was not something they wanted to do. Social services and pension plans did not exist and the custom was for the upper class to give money to the poor.

The Son of God told the rich to give alms secretly and they would receive recognition for their compassion. Each of these subjects is still relevant today. Are you willing to embrace this teaching of Jesus?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1910.pdf

RLJ-1910 -- APRIL 30, 2023

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