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Australians Pharma-Fascistic Nazi Predators throw Original Australian Aborigines from the Land they live since 80.000 years!
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104 views • November 25, 2021
Australians Pharma-Fascistic Nazi Predators throw Original Australian Aborigines from the Land they live since 80.000 years!
This is a racistic and illegal Genocide by the Globalist Nazis Murderes who belong to jail!
Here are Queensland police and a representative of the Department of Transport and Main Roads telling Sovereign Native Tribes of the Kabi First Nation State to remove themselves from their land of face forced removal and seizure of property. Australia has really gone full Pharma-Fascism!!!
Australia has already a 300 years Record of illegal Murder and Killing of Aborigines!
The Country of Australia is made of brutal Murder and the actual regime does nothing but continue these bloody inhumane tradition of a "Monster-State"!!!
TELEGRAM ,, http://t.me/LibertyOnlineNews
This is a racistic and illegal Genocide by the Globalist Nazis Murderes who belong to jail!
Here are Queensland police and a representative of the Department of Transport and Main Roads telling Sovereign Native Tribes of the Kabi First Nation State to remove themselves from their land of face forced removal and seizure of property. Australia has really gone full Pharma-Fascism!!!
Australia has already a 300 years Record of illegal Murder and Killing of Aborigines!
The Country of Australia is made of brutal Murder and the actual regime does nothing but continue these bloody inhumane tradition of a "Monster-State"!!!
TELEGRAM ,, http://t.me/LibertyOnlineNews
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