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Trinidad's Dr. Michael McDowell Explains Covid Bioweapons Program & How Vaccine Will Kill MILLIONS
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303 views • September 12, 2021
Trinidad's Dr. Michael McDowell explains Covid Bioweapons Program & Reveals How Vaccine Will Kill MILLIONS
Trinidad's Dr. Michael McDowell explains how the Covid-19 bioweapon was created as a chimera, he outlines where it was made, and some of the guilty parties who developed it. The doctor then goes on to reveal the Global conspiracy to vaccinate the world's population is intended to cause a mass DIE-OFF on a scale the world has never seen.
This is truly the greatest Crime Against Humanity the world has ever known.
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vm5urt-doctor-vladimir-zelenko-hes-7000-covid-19-patients-and-only-3-deaths-what-i.html
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko | He’s 7,000 COVID-19 Patients and Only 3 Patients Have Died + What Is Patent 11-107588
Board certified family physician, Doctor Vladimir Zelenko shares how he’s been able to successfully treat 7,000 COVID-19 patients with only 3 deaths.
Learn More:
Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research - https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Gain of Function Research - Many scientists have criticized gain of function research, which involves manipulating viruses in the lab to explore their potential for infecting humans, because it creates a risk of starting a pandemic from accidental release.
In 2019, with the backing of NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years for research that included some gain-of-function work. The program followed another $3.7 million, 5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses, which ended in 2019, bringing the total to $7.4 million.
Watch Bill Gates Explain Why He Believes Depopulation Is Important:
https://www.brighteon.com/4f2bb972-579a-4099-92c4-9521625b2e3b
Buy:
EGCG - https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Quercetin - https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-294/quercetin
Vitamin D -
Vitamin C -
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments: https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
Trinidad's Dr. Michael McDowell explains how the Covid-19 bioweapon was created as a chimera, he outlines where it was made, and some of the guilty parties who developed it. The doctor then goes on to reveal the Global conspiracy to vaccinate the world's population is intended to cause a mass DIE-OFF on a scale the world has never seen.
This is truly the greatest Crime Against Humanity the world has ever known.
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vm5urt-doctor-vladimir-zelenko-hes-7000-covid-19-patients-and-only-3-deaths-what-i.html
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko | He’s 7,000 COVID-19 Patients and Only 3 Patients Have Died + What Is Patent 11-107588
Board certified family physician, Doctor Vladimir Zelenko shares how he’s been able to successfully treat 7,000 COVID-19 patients with only 3 deaths.
Learn More:
Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research - https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Gain of Function Research - Many scientists have criticized gain of function research, which involves manipulating viruses in the lab to explore their potential for infecting humans, because it creates a risk of starting a pandemic from accidental release.
In 2019, with the backing of NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years for research that included some gain-of-function work. The program followed another $3.7 million, 5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses, which ended in 2019, bringing the total to $7.4 million.
Watch Bill Gates Explain Why He Believes Depopulation Is Important:
https://www.brighteon.com/4f2bb972-579a-4099-92c4-9521625b2e3b
Buy:
EGCG - https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Quercetin - https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-294/quercetin
Vitamin D -
Vitamin C -
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments: https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
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