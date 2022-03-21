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EntertheStars: Between the Satanic Lying 'Headlines'! [19.03.2022]
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151 views • March 21, 2022
-> Puttin Holds Massive Rally & Arnold 'Screw Your Freedom, Schwartz Be With You' Weighs In!
Links for verifocation:
https://odysee.com/@PsychoticCacophony:d/US4:0
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/arnold-schwarzenegger-message-to-russian-people-162121993.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-veteran-volunteers-to-fight-in-ukraine-a-continuation-of-what-we-signed-on-for-170111066.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-shared-demands-ending-war-232133418.html
9,494 views Premiered Mar 19, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YpCu7eg7pXs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links for verifocation:
https://odysee.com/@PsychoticCacophony:d/US4:0
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/arnold-schwarzenegger-message-to-russian-people-162121993.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-veteran-volunteers-to-fight-in-ukraine-a-continuation-of-what-we-signed-on-for-170111066.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-shared-demands-ending-war-232133418.html
9,494 views Premiered Mar 19, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YpCu7eg7pXs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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