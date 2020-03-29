© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 2)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • March 29, 2020
I decided to make a part 2 for this Bible study on the book of Daniel and the Revelation of Jesus Christ, as they relate to the United Nations Security Council. If you haven't already watched part 1, please do so now: https://youtu.be/UszReuWsI6U
My goal with this prophecy study is to help you to see how talk of the antichrist and the animals in Bible prophecy is not just fanciful imagination. Daniel and John predicted things that are actually going to happen in the near future, and it pays for us to study and discuss how these things will come to pass, and what we need to do to prepare.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Ricket Missile Green Screen Effect Video GoldenwingsGreenscreenVideos Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Grizzly Bear on the park road by Denali National Park and Preserve
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Signing documents following Russian-Chinese talks by http://en.kremlin.ru/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Dragon green screen effects. A MUST WATCH effect that will blow your mind. Fire throwing Dragon by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
My goal with this prophecy study is to help you to see how talk of the antichrist and the animals in Bible prophecy is not just fanciful imagination. Daniel and John predicted things that are actually going to happen in the near future, and it pays for us to study and discuss how these things will come to pass, and what we need to do to prepare.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Ricket Missile Green Screen Effect Video GoldenwingsGreenscreenVideos Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Grizzly Bear on the park road by Denali National Park and Preserve
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Signing documents following Russian-Chinese talks by http://en.kremlin.ru/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Dragon green screen effects. A MUST WATCH effect that will blow your mind. Fire throwing Dragon by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.