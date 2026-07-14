Catherine Austin Fitts argues that the Covid era was used to accelerate the construction of a digital control grid comprised of digital ID and programmable money.



She warns that these systems will be used to enforce behavioural controls, enabling authorities to restrict transactions and disable cars remotely.



"If you're going to do complete surveillance and the implementation of a control grid, you need a very high-quality digital ID, and then you need programmable money that can... enforce complex rule sets against a person... based on what they're seeing with surveillance."



"So I can turn off your car, or I can turn off the electricity in your house, or I can turn off your bank account, or I can limit your money so that... you can't spend money more than a mile from your home."



"So you need extraordinary hardware and telecommunications infrastructure, and we saw an effort during Covid to roll a lot of that out."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

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