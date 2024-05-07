WOMAN'S BREAST RIPPED TO SHREDS BY PFIZER VAX POISON MASTECTOMY

bootcamp
May 6, 2024
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1748111425195667629
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Philippines, Janah Solleza, 27. Diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Jan 2024. "2nd Dose Vaccine"
Pfizer 2021
###
@janstarrrrr
"That day was my 4th day after the surgery and today is the 10th day of my recovering ❤️"
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@janstarrrrr/video/7309349309210791174?lang=en
###
@janahsolleza1699
"GET READY WITH ME | VACCINATED NA KAMI!! | Janah Solleza"
https://youtuDOTbe/qvfLKYL9K6c?feature=shared
###
Bobby Caldwell - Open Your Eyes
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ApjR5hU3pSE
###
Download:
https://seed122.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/Fgxnl0gmhW6u.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/Fgxnl0gmhW6u_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgxnl0gmhW6u/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.