One cringe minute of soon-to-be-former S Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol - Bye-Bye American made Pie
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
141 views • 4 months ago

Here’s one minute of soon-to-be-former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cringe. 

Because the rules are simple: If we have to see it, you have to see it. 

Cynthia... so I can add more text: 

The South Korean opposition has initiated impeachment proceedings against the president and key ministers, accusing them of attempting a coup, Yonhap reports. 
The opposition leader believes that after the failed attempt to impose martial law, the president might provoke North Korea into a military conflict. 
Six parties, including the Democratic Party, have submitted an impeachment proposal to parliament, with the vote expected on December 6-7, local media report. 

The following from Dmitry Medvedev

"All Meetinged Out"

(Not-Mayakovsky, prose on current events) 

Yoon Suk Yeol must go. He declared martial law, which parliament overturned and then demanded his resignation. A traitor. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain. 

French President Macron has failed to manage the government crisis and must go. A weakling. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain. 

Georgian President Zourabichvili should step down after her term ends but she's refusing. A brazen fool. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain. 

The expired, illegitimate president of former Ukraine must step down and disappear. A criminal, addict, scumbag. Backed by the U.S. - his future is pretty clear: disgraced political exile or public execution.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
