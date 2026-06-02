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❌❌❌ MARK OF THE BEAST YEARS AND THE IRAN WAR CONNECTION
End the global reset
End the global reset
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It is assumed by many that the Iranian war is going nowhere or we might be in a war of attrition for over a year or so. I asked myself the same questions. One can only guess. but can this war really drag on that long. what does Daniel 8 have to say. this video is bringing up a probability concerning the goat versus the ram war. I do not know if Yahweh is going to finish this war on an exact timeline or not. but if he is I'm bringing this up to show that we have to face up with the knowledge of the mark of the beast, the daily being cut off as well as the 2300 days


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Kenneth -vance-12

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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