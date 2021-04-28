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KJ Ozborne: We Will Know The Satanist By The Trail Of The Deads [28.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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150 views • April 28, 2021
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil, prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV

'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness, but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11

'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places' - Ephesians 6:12

'But know this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God- having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5
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KJOzborne - 8 hours ago
11823 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/utNKXueWgwHP/
https://rumble.com/vg6kk3-we-will-know-them-by-the-trail-of-the-dead-2021.html
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