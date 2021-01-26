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Brave Reporter Goes Off Script On Air - Physician Spills The Beans - Live On Air
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756 views • January 26, 2021
MIRRORED from Rumble
In an interview with a physician, a news reporter spills the beans about the real intentions of COVID-19.
In an interview with a physician, a news reporter spills the beans about the real intentions of COVID-19.
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