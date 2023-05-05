Revelation Ch. 22 Tree of Life and Holy Water (Catholic Apocalypse Part 16)

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 17, 2016
In this final episode of the Catholic Apocalypse commentary on the Book of Revelation, Dr. Taylor Marshall looks at the Tree of Life oddly on “both sides” of the River of Life and applies it to Catholic teaching on baptism, the Eucharist, the sacraments, and the catholicity of true Christianity.
