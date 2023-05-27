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ENG SUBTITLES Polly Tommey Sharing the Truth About Vaccine Injury
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54 views • May 27, 2023
ENG SUBTITLES Polly Tommey is the producer of the groundbreaking films Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe and Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth.
The story of her vaccine injured son Billy is featured in the film Vaxxed. She founded the Autism Trust in both the UK and USA, and is the director of programming at the Children’s Health Defenses’s CHD-TV. Polly has committed her life to sharing the truth about vaccine injury.
Find Polly at: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/authors/polly-tommey/
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