VAX PUSHING NBA STAR CUT TO PIECES BY KIDNEY CANCER
556 views • 3 months ago

DWAYNE WADE. Merck TV Spot, 'Don’t Skip Recommended Vaccines for Your Preteen' Featuring Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union. Hollywood couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union let their kids skip some things, including daily chores like making their beds. What they don't let their family do without, however, is routine medical care. The two encourage you to talk to your child's doctor for a wellness visit and to schedule any recommended vaccinations.

May 27, 2022

https://www.ispotDOTtv/ad/bMyD/merck-dont-skip-recommended-vaccines-for-your-preteen-featuring-dwyane-wade-gabrielle-union

###

Dwyane Wade Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Led to Kidney Surgery - Jan 30, 2025

The former Miami Heat player reveals he had 40% of his kidney removed after doctors found a cancerous tumor.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=FjTTu8sWGVI

healthcancertumorweaknesssurgerykidneyprostatediagnosisdwayne wadeurinationcheckupbiopsy
