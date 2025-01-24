BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian soldier repels an attack by a Ukrainian FPV drone with a well-timed throw of a machine gun at it and survives after that, running behind a building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
565 views • 3 months ago

Another example of how a Russian soldier repels an attack by a Ukrainian FPV drone with a well-timed throw of a machine gun at it and survives after that, running behind a building. 

Adding: 

Another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers took place, the bodies of 49 fallen soldiers were returned to Russia, and representatives of Ukraine announced the receipt of 757 bodies of their soldiers.

Among them, 451 are from the Donetsk direction, 137 from Zaporizhzhya, 71 from Bakhmut, 51 from Ugledar, 13 from Luhansk, and another 34 bodies from Russian morgues.

These statistics make it possible to track the hottest areas where a successful Russian offensive is being conducted and many bodies of enemy soldiers fall into the hands of the advancing units.

