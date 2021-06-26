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Clown Planet News (26 June, 2021):Biden Whisperer, Climate Lockdowns, Wearables, Jill Biden Vax Tour
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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40 views • June 27, 2021
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1408505734078386184

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https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/21/robots-reproduce-evolution-nature-technology

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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/whitney-webb-interview-their-wellcome-leap-toward-transhumanism-why-youre-now-a-terrorist/

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/06/investigative-reports/a-leap-toward-humanitys-destruction/
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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