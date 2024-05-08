Epic destruction of the American M113 armored personnel carrier in the South Donetsk direction by the forces of the 14th separate guards brigade of the Special Forces.
First, the enemy armored personnel carrier was stopped by an ATGM hit, and then finished off by dropping a grenade into the hatch. It turned out to be filled to the brim with ammunition and a powerful explosion occurred.
