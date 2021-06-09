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3 Keto Chicken Florentine
Health Evolution
Health Evolution
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Keto Recipe 3 - How to make Keto Chicken Florentine {SEE DESCRIPTION BELOW}
Recipe of the Day! It's Keto Chicken Florentine (One of our Favosites).

Find below the ingredients, nutritional information and step by step instruction to prepare this.

Keto Chicken Florentine

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1

Ingredients:
1 Chicken leg quarter
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Tbsp minced Shallots
1.5 cups Chicken Stock
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
1 cup fresh Spinach
Salt and Pepper, to taste

Procedure:
1) Melt butter in a pan then sprinkle shallots.
2) Add chicken on top of the shallots. Season with salt and pepper.
3) Add enough stock to barely cover the chicken. Bring to a simmer.
4) Cover and poach over low heat for 20-25 minutes.
5) Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
6) Reduce pan juices to approximately a quarter of a cup.
7) Add spinach and heavy cream. Simmer over low heat until sauce is slightly thick.
8) Return chicken into the pan.
9) Serve hot.
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