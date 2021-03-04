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The 7 Demands of Black Lives Matter - Ep. 31 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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50 views • March 04, 2021
In this episode we breakdown the current BLM movement and look at their 7 Demands. This radical Marxist group is truly made up of racists who hate white people and white culture. They conflate anything white with white supremacy, a typical strategy used by leftists of all stripes. Join us and lets expose this damnable doctrine for what it is!
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