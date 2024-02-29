Create New Account
Turn Biological Life into SMART Devices
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
This is just a short snippet to let you know about light-responsive proton conductors, which emulate biological proton pumps. This capability has the potential to turn biological life into a bioelectronic smart devices.


