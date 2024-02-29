Turn Biological Life into SMART Devices

This is just a short snippet to let you know about light-responsive proton conductors, which emulate biological proton pumps. This capability has the potential to turn biological life into a bioelectronic smart devices.





Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!





https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste





Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news





Celestial Report, Celeste Solum, cluster nodes, metal-organic framework, MOF, biological life, smart device, UV light, bioelectronics