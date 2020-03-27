Practical Wisdom + The Watermelon Love Story of the Clintons + Insider reports on Hollywood's obsession

Practical wisdom: What can you expect in days to come? Accept the reality of our situation. Make a plan about how to seek and find God's peace and direction in threatening situations. Be honest in asking for His help.Matthew 10:28 "And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell."The Watermelon Love Story of the Clintons: "It was love at first watermelon for Hillary Clinton"As a reminder, or to inform those of you who might be new to The Open Scroll, in the many seasons of watching for the sign for the Bride on the appointed days and years, the character who has been used to model the antichrist Beast to me has only ever been Bill Clinton.Insider reports on Hollywood's obsession: Mel Gibson's shocking admission about the reality of what we've presented about Watermelon Love"Hollywood is an institutionalized pedophile ring...""Baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own...""They harvest the blood of children. They eat their flesh. If the child was suffering in body and psyche before it died, they believe this gives them extra life force."Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"