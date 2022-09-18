Xi Jinping Will Not Leave the World Stage Without Bringing Taiwan Back Into the Fold

https://gnews.org/post/p1mq1489a
09/16/2022 Former CIA Covert Operations Officer Mike Baker: Xi Jinping doesn’t want to leave the world stage until he has reunified with Taiwan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.