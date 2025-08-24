BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Blood Spilt On SDA Campus Foreshadows Close of Probation On Dark Day When Sunday Law Is Passed In US
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
28 views • 1 day ago

Blood on campus: Enraged parents storm Seventh Day Adventist school campus, clash with police; demand action against principal. Ahmedabad: Anger and grief boiled over into violence in Maningar on Wednesday following the death of a 15-year-old student Nayan Santani who was stabbed by a junior student the day before. By morning, hundreds of people, including his family members, follow parents, and members of the Sindhi community, gathered on the premises of Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School, demanding Strict action against the administration. What began as a protest quickly spiralled into chaos.


Russian airstrikes hit a U.S. factory in western Ukraine


China condemns US military buildup off Venezuela coast as foreign interference in regional affairs. A foreign ministry spokesperson criticized the American deployment of guided-missile destroyers as part of an anti-cartel mission


See A Six-Planet ‘Parade’ On Saturday After Rare ‘Black Moon’


Look up! Planets and shooting stars can be seen in Northeast Wisconsin's morning sky


Presbyterian Pastor Claims Nehemiah Established Blue Laws and Calls on Civil Authorities to Punish Sabbath Breakers


#SDA

#AdventistSchool

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


sdaseventh day adventistblue lawsrussia chinablood on campusadventist schoolahmedabad sda schoolmaninagar adventist schoolnayan santanisda school stabbingsda protesterssda clash with policeadventist principalsda indiaadventist india schooladventist school violencesda school murderdeath in adventist schooladventist stabbingrussia ussix planet paraderare black moon2025 black moonsabbath breakerspresbyterian pastor
