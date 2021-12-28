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Dr Sucharit Bhakdi & Experienced Pathologist Study Autopsies of the Vaccinated = Self to Self Attack
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71 views • December 28, 2021
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi & Experienced Pathologist Study Autopsies of the Vaccinated = Self to Self Attack
An excerpt from the symposium featuring some horrific home truths of how your immune system becomes tricked by the gene based injection. Pathologist produces a histology of how 15 vaccinated people died.
https://rumble.com/vriziz-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-and-experienced-pathologist-study-autopsies-of-the-vacci.html
Presented by https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposiums/
FULL VERSION Hosted by https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-call
"How mad and bad can anyone get? I am calling to all our colleagues around the world, the doctors to stop firing these pistols especially at our children. Don't you dare to do this! Because if you do, you will be brought to justice. As with all the authority, the politicians, the people who have been driving this agenda in the past two years in the most criminal manner".
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi (Experienced Microbiologist)
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi uncovers the following revelations:-
THE CLINICAL TRIALS WHICH WERE USED TO JUSTIFY 'VACCINE' AUTHORISATION WERE FRAUDULENT!
NO EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER THESE GENE BASED JABS PROTECT AGAINST SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH.
THE FLU KILLS MORE HEALTHY PEOPLE THAN THIS VIRUS.
THE GENE BASED JAB TRICKS YOUR NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM.
THE 'VACCINE' COULD NOT AND DOES NOT WORK!
CONFIRMED BY THE CDC.
YOU ARE NOT PROTECTED AGAINST ANYTHING!
THE BENEFIT OF THIS 'VACCINE' IS ZERO!
HORRIFYING ADVERSE REACTIONS BEING REPORTED ARE THEY TRUE?
WHAT IS FEARED IS THAT THERE IS GOING TO BE A MASSIVE SELF TO SELF ATTACK WHICH WILL CAUSE IMMUNAL DEFFICIENCY LIKE AIDS.
HERE IS HOW WE CAN PROVE THE LIKELIHOOD OF THESE HORRORS.
GERMAN PATHALOGIST PERFORMS BIOPSIES AND A HISTOLOGY OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE DIED AFTER BEING VACCINATED.
FINDINGS OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE TISSUE DESTRUCTION. THE JAB TRICKED YOUR LYMPHOCITES AND THEY ARE IN THE WRONG PLACE
SUMMARY: TO SIMPLIFY, DR BHAKDI EXPLAINS, GOVERNMENTS CLAIM HAVING THE VACCINE IS ONLY LIKE A WATER PISTOL, HOWEVER, IN THIS VIDEO, AN EXPERIENCED PATHOLOGISTS STUDIES AUTOPSIES OF PEOPLE WHO DIED AFTER TAKING THE GENE BASED VACCINE AND THE CONCLUSION IS, PROTECTIVE LYPHOCYTES WERE 'AMOK' RESULTING IN A SELF TO SELF ATTACK AND SO BULLETS NOT WATER IS BEING FIRED AT YOUR BODY. DOCTORS MUST SUSPEND THEIR ACTION IMMEDIATELY!
10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
An excerpt from the symposium featuring some horrific home truths of how your immune system becomes tricked by the gene based injection. Pathologist produces a histology of how 15 vaccinated people died.
https://rumble.com/vriziz-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-and-experienced-pathologist-study-autopsies-of-the-vacci.html
Presented by https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposiums/
FULL VERSION Hosted by https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-call
"How mad and bad can anyone get? I am calling to all our colleagues around the world, the doctors to stop firing these pistols especially at our children. Don't you dare to do this! Because if you do, you will be brought to justice. As with all the authority, the politicians, the people who have been driving this agenda in the past two years in the most criminal manner".
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi (Experienced Microbiologist)
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi uncovers the following revelations:-
THE CLINICAL TRIALS WHICH WERE USED TO JUSTIFY 'VACCINE' AUTHORISATION WERE FRAUDULENT!
NO EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER THESE GENE BASED JABS PROTECT AGAINST SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH.
THE FLU KILLS MORE HEALTHY PEOPLE THAN THIS VIRUS.
THE GENE BASED JAB TRICKS YOUR NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM.
THE 'VACCINE' COULD NOT AND DOES NOT WORK!
CONFIRMED BY THE CDC.
YOU ARE NOT PROTECTED AGAINST ANYTHING!
THE BENEFIT OF THIS 'VACCINE' IS ZERO!
HORRIFYING ADVERSE REACTIONS BEING REPORTED ARE THEY TRUE?
WHAT IS FEARED IS THAT THERE IS GOING TO BE A MASSIVE SELF TO SELF ATTACK WHICH WILL CAUSE IMMUNAL DEFFICIENCY LIKE AIDS.
HERE IS HOW WE CAN PROVE THE LIKELIHOOD OF THESE HORRORS.
GERMAN PATHALOGIST PERFORMS BIOPSIES AND A HISTOLOGY OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE DIED AFTER BEING VACCINATED.
FINDINGS OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE TISSUE DESTRUCTION. THE JAB TRICKED YOUR LYMPHOCITES AND THEY ARE IN THE WRONG PLACE
SUMMARY: TO SIMPLIFY, DR BHAKDI EXPLAINS, GOVERNMENTS CLAIM HAVING THE VACCINE IS ONLY LIKE A WATER PISTOL, HOWEVER, IN THIS VIDEO, AN EXPERIENCED PATHOLOGISTS STUDIES AUTOPSIES OF PEOPLE WHO DIED AFTER TAKING THE GENE BASED VACCINE AND THE CONCLUSION IS, PROTECTIVE LYPHOCYTES WERE 'AMOK' RESULTING IN A SELF TO SELF ATTACK AND SO BULLETS NOT WATER IS BEING FIRED AT YOUR BODY. DOCTORS MUST SUSPEND THEIR ACTION IMMEDIATELY!
10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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