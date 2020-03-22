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Alex Jones - Forced Inoculation and CDC Mandated Vaccines - (2009)
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166 views • March 22, 2020
Alex Jones exposes the covert agenda to vaccinate the population under the cover of a pandemic. Extremely relevant in recent times as the cover of Coronavirus is being used as pretext to shutdown world markets and global economy, create a crisis through which Central Banks will usher in their pre-planned solution.
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