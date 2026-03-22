Iran Just Hit What Israel NEVER Admits Exists - Dimona Nuclear Strike - 39 Injured - WW3?

Mar 22, 2026

Last night, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the one facility Israel has spent 60 years pretending doesn't exist: the Dimona nuclear weapons complex in the Negev Desert. 39 people were injured, one building collapsed, and Israeli authorities immediately sealed the area and refused to confirm what was hit. This was Iran's direct retaliation for the strike on Natanz, and it just crossed the nuclear threshold that both sides promised they would never cross. In this video, I'll show you exactly what Dimona is, why Israel never admits it exists, and why this strike changes everything about the path to World War 3. Disclaimer: The information presented on this channel is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Content is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and open-source analysis. This channel does not promote violence, conflict, or political agendas, and it is not affiliated with any military or government institution.