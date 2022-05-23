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How to Start a Cannabis Business: Partnerships/ M&A/ exit strategy
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90 views • May 23, 2022
M&A Investment Trends:
Investments in cultivation and retail facilities accounted for 60% of 2021 deals (over $6 billion), but investors also bet big on technology companies, with 2021 seeing the largest tech deals to date.
Canadian and American companies are deploying capital in global emerging markets to capture the near $500 billion opportunity.
Cannabis stock prices and valuation multiples have been trending downwards.
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Transactional Activity: Four M&A transactions closed this week with a total transaction amount of $164.85N compared to ten transactions for $439.68M in the prior year.
Total YTD M&A volume is up 7.6%% from 2021, with $3.22BM in consideration and 62 deals closed.
U.S. Transactions have been weaker, with total consideration down 3.2%, with 41% fewer transactions.
Episode 956 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/IXetqkf1nqY
Investments in cultivation and retail facilities accounted for 60% of 2021 deals (over $6 billion), but investors also bet big on technology companies, with 2021 seeing the largest tech deals to date.
Canadian and American companies are deploying capital in global emerging markets to capture the near $500 billion opportunity.
Cannabis stock prices and valuation multiples have been trending downwards.
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Transactional Activity: Four M&A transactions closed this week with a total transaction amount of $164.85N compared to ten transactions for $439.68M in the prior year.
Total YTD M&A volume is up 7.6%% from 2021, with $3.22BM in consideration and 62 deals closed.
U.S. Transactions have been weaker, with total consideration down 3.2%, with 41% fewer transactions.
Episode 956 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/IXetqkf1nqY
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