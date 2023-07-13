Create New Account
MONKEY WERX - THEY ARE "MAPPING THE BATTLEFIELD".
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

Monkey Werx UShttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOmsQIvAP34


Over recent months, he has been monitoring the aerial mapping of country and urban areas all over the world. Today Monkey Werx stated he believed they were "mapping the battlefield". He then suggested this was part of the new control grid that will combine with digital money, identification, 15 minute cities etc. IE - WE ARE THE ENEMY! This part of the beast system. DARPA is behind it all.


Shared from and subscribe to:

GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwohaarp1984agenda 21dewgeo engineeringtranshumanismmaskscovid hoaxthe great reset

