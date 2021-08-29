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Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki on Ivermectin
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100 views • August 29, 2021
Japan announced on Aug. 26 that it’s suspending the use of about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of contamination.
The country’s health ministry said “foreign materials” were found in at least 390 doses—or 39 vials—of the Moderna vaccine coming from eight vaccination sites, according to The Asahi Shimbun.
Takeda Pharmaceutical, a Japanese drugmaker distributing the Moderna vaccines in Japan, had received reports of contamination from multiple vaccination sites. The health ministry subsequently learned of the matter on Aug. 25, the outlet reported.
“It’s a substance that reacts to magnets … it could be metal,” a ministry official reportedly said, according to Nikkei Asia.
Transcript; https://biblescienceforum.com/2021/08/28/tokyos-medical-association-chairman-recommends-ivermectin/
original twitter post; https://twitter.com/brenontheroad/status/1429624844379824129
The country’s health ministry said “foreign materials” were found in at least 390 doses—or 39 vials—of the Moderna vaccine coming from eight vaccination sites, according to The Asahi Shimbun.
Takeda Pharmaceutical, a Japanese drugmaker distributing the Moderna vaccines in Japan, had received reports of contamination from multiple vaccination sites. The health ministry subsequently learned of the matter on Aug. 25, the outlet reported.
“It’s a substance that reacts to magnets … it could be metal,” a ministry official reportedly said, according to Nikkei Asia.
Transcript; https://biblescienceforum.com/2021/08/28/tokyos-medical-association-chairman-recommends-ivermectin/
original twitter post; https://twitter.com/brenontheroad/status/1429624844379824129
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