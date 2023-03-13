Create New Account
THE J6 COMMITTEE CAUSED MATTHEW PERNA'S 💀 SUICIDE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 21 hours ago |

Source:  https://gab.com/repmtg/posts/110011256368125156

Matthew Perna committed suicide because of the extreme persecution he was undergoing by our own government.All he did was walk through open doors.

But over 95% of Antifa and BLM rioters charges were dropped.

I will not vote to fund a two-tiered justice system.


Thanks to CK 

https://www.rememberingmattperna.com/matt-s-story


https://www.crisismagazine.com/opinion/matthew-perna-political-prisoner-hangs-himself
https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-who-matthew-perna-obituary-capitol-rioter-died-suicide-reveals-broken-heart






Keywords
suicideharassmentscumbaggerymatthew pernajanuary 6 committeejanuary 6 detainees

