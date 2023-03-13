THE J6 COMMITTEE CAUSED MATTHEW PERNA'S 💀 SUICIDE

Source: https://gab.com/repmtg/posts/110011256368125156
Matthew Perna committed suicide because of the extreme persecution he was undergoing by our own government.All he did was walk through open doors.
But over 95% of Antifa and BLM rioters charges were dropped.
I will not vote to fund a two-tiered justice system.
Thanks to CK
https://www.rememberingmattperna.com/matt-s-story
https://www.crisismagazine.com/opinion/matthew-perna-political-prisoner-hangs-himself
https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-who-matthew-perna-obituary-capitol-rioter-died-suicide-reveals-broken-heart
