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Faits & Documents | Conférence de Xavier Poussard « Du pacte de corruption à la corruption de mineur : le vrai visage d’Emmanuel Macron »
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23 views • December 04, 2021
« Xavier Poussard (rédacteur en chef de l’indispensable revue Faits & Documents) a donné une conférence en ligne intitulée « Du pacte de corruption à la corruption de mineur : le vrai visage d’Emmanuel Macron » le 8 juillet 2021. L’événement était organisé par E&R. »
Source :
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Du-pacte-de-corruption-a-la-corruption-de-mineur-Conference-en-ligne-de-Xavier-Poussard-66313.html
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCGrCzLpwxc
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Source :
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Du-pacte-de-corruption-a-la-corruption-de-mineur-Conference-en-ligne-de-Xavier-Poussard-66313.html
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCGrCzLpwxc
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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